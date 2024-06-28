A delegation from AIL – Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma was received in audience, at the Sala Sebastiano Ricci of the Quirinale Palace, by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. The meeting took place yesterday afternoon, on the occasion of the National Day for the fight against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma and to celebrate the 55 years of activity of the association, with the renewed commitment to support scientific research and support patients with blood cancer and their families. The Head of State welcomed the national president of AIL Giuseppe Toro, the president of the AIL Scientific Committee William Arcese, the president of the AIL Board of Arbiters Alessandro Pajno and a delegation of the association’s board of directors, representing the 83 provincial sections of AIL.

During the interview – a note reports – the main stages of AIL’s long history were retraced, its founding values, the activities and the many services offered to hematological patients; the constant support for scientific research as a primary tool for the treatment of blood tumors, and whose significant progress has contributed significantly to improving the survival and quality of life of patients. The precious work carried out by volunteers was highlighted, more than 17 thousand women and men who every day donate their time and skills free of charge in the hematological departments, in the AIL shelters, in the home and psychological assistance offered to frail adults and children, and in many other services dedicated to the care and improvement of the quality of life of patients and their families.

The representatives of the association highlighted the importance of networking at national and international level, the value of collaboration, exchange and solidarity, key values ​​for the scientific community and the Ail.

“For 55 years, AIL has been committed every day to improving the quality of life of hematological patients and their families, supporting scientific research, social and health care, and promoting knowledge of blood tumors. We have grown a lot since 1969, becoming a point of reference for Italian patients and their caregivers, and for Italian hematology – says Toro – We are grateful to the head of State, Sergio Mattarella, who also this year wanted to receive us and listened with interest to our results, our needs. We are proud of the road we have traveled so far, a road traced by the unforgettable professor Franco Mandelli, and we continue to set ourselves ambitious goals so that no hematological patient ever feels alone in the long journey of the disease: this is our goal and to do so we must constantly raise awareness among citizens and institutions so that they support us in our efforts”.

During the meeting, the constant commitment to supporting scientific research for the treatment of blood tumors through innovation was reaffirmed. The alliance between Ail, hematology centers and scientific societies, which translates into constant cooperation in favor of patients, is the basis of the progress made by research that in recent years has contributed to improving the survival and quality of life of patients, who in the future will increasingly be guaranteed access to innovative and highly effective therapies. Ail reaffirmed its support for Gimema – Italian Group for Adult Hematological Diseases. Gimema is a network composed of a network of laboratories to which approximately 150 clinical centers belong, which offers precise diagnoses and equal access to innovative drugs to all patients regardless of their place of residence and treatment and finances scholarships for young doctors and researchers for independent clinical research.

Achieving a future without blood tumors – the note concludes – is the aspiration of Ail, whose mission translates into three words: research, care and awareness. In Italy, approximately half a million people live with blood cancer and every year more than 30 thousand new cases of leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma are diagnosed. In one year Ail, with its 83 provincial sections, has financed 146 scientific research projects, 5,186 solidarity trips, 62,898 nights offered in lodging houses to 2,395 patients and caregivers, home care services for 29,302 adult accesses and 3,699 pediatric accesses. At the end of the meeting, the delegation expressed its deepest thanks to President Mattarella for his constant closeness and attention to Ail’s mission.