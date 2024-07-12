Thanks to artificial intelligence, new markers have been identified, real ‘alarm bells’, to predict the risk of prostate cancer recurrence, even ten years later: this is the result of a new study conducted by researchers from the Human Technopole in Milan, the Institute of Cancer Research in London and the Royal Marsden Nhs Foundation Trust. The researchers have identified, thanks to the use of big data and AI, that the co-presence of tumor cells with different genetic characteristics within the same tumor and differences in their shape, size and structure is indicative of the ability of the neoplasm to change over time. This evolutionary capacity is associated, even after a very long period of time, with a high risk of the disease returning. The study is published today in the well-known scientific journal Nature Cancer.

This research, the scientists emphasize, “could help doctors better personalize prostate cancer treatment, adopting more aggressive treatments in those cases in which, thanks to these parameters, a higher risk of recurrence emerges. For Andrea Sottoriva, head of the research center in Computational Biology at Human Technopole and corresponding author of the study. “in addition to producing better prognostic biomarkers for prostate cancer, our study is further evidence of the predictive possibilities that derive from studying how a tumor evolves and changes over time. By applying a computational approach to multiple data sets, we were able to decipher some dynamics of cancer progression and treatment resistance. This type of research is fundamental to deepen our understanding of how and when to treat tumors, including prostate cancer”.

“This is still an experiment and not a clinical practice,” emphasizes Marino Zerial, director of the Human Technopolema. “In the future, this approach could help doctors systematically classify patients based on the risk of disease recurrence and decide which therapies to adopt. Even today, it remains difficult to predict the outcomes of prostate cancer because the disease presents a wide heterogeneity, that is, there are significant differences between its cells, not only in different patients but also within each tumor. Furthermore, the pathology often develops in more than one point within the gland, producing two or more nearby tumors. As a result, it is often difficult for doctors to determine the best treatments for patients.”

Different study from previous ones for high number of samples analyzed and for analysis of different stages of tumor development

The study differs from previous work that has measured specific tumor characteristics to predict outcomes in that it analyzed a large number of samples and looked at the disease at different stages of its development. Using machine learning, the researchers analyzed 1,923 samples from 250 patients, focusing on the spatial structure of the tissue. They also used a custom-built artificial intelligence technique to perform the Gleason grading, a scoring system that ranks cancer tissue from one to five based on the pattern of its cells. Cancer cells that look very similar to healthy cells are assigned a grade of one, while those that look significantly different are assigned a grade of five.

At the same time, the researchers assessed genetic differences between cells within individual tumors, using 642 samples from 114 participants in radiotherapy trials at the Royal Marsden. These samples were overlaid on the above group, giving the researchers integrated information about the genomics and morphology of the cells, and the patients’ conditions over a decade. The researchers found that genetic differences and AI-measured morphological diversity (the difference in the shape, size and structure of cells) are indicative of the tumor’s ability to evolve, which allows the disease to adapt and survive. They measured this diversity by looking at the amount of differences between cells in different areas of the tumor, known as intratumor heterogeneity.

The results showed that this ‘evolvability’ was a strong predictor of recurrence, with the combination of the two measures identifying a subset of patients who had disease recurrence half as quickly as the rest of the patients. The researchers also found a correlation between the loss of a specific chromosome and a reduced presence of immune cells in the tumor, which could influence its response to certain treatments.