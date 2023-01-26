Educate the new generations, but not only, to follow correct lifestyles and to carry out prevention (oncology, gender, primary, secondary, tertiary), train volunteers and develop actions and campaigns against cancer, with awareness actions also in schools, by combining different systems, skills and responsibilities. These are in summary the objectives of the three-year memorandum of understanding that the Italian League for the fight against cancer (Lilt) and the National Federation of Nursing Professions (Fnopi) have signed to jointly activate tools and initiatives that make it possible to prevent and combat the cancer, but above all to support the treatment and assistance of patients and their families.

Lilt – recalls a note – has been operating in this sector for over a century with campaigns, initiatives, studies, diagnostic anticipation activities and psycho-social health assistance, also in rehabilitation and home care. Now, thanks to the protocol with Fnopi, the fight against cancer is expanding with the contribution of over 460,000 nurses in Italy.

Thanks to prevention and the targeted action of prevention and communication campaigns on lifestyles, an average of 12% fewer people die of cancer in Italy than in other European countries, recall Lilt and Fnopi. Deaths from cancer have decreased and survival has improved, but every day on average about a thousand people are diagnosed with cancer. The pandemic has brought down screening and delayed early diagnosis, which is why the Cancer-Nurses League wants to support the post-pandemic phase and allow more and more citizens to receive the right assistance and in time. The actions envisaged by the protocol include the activation of institutional communication initiatives and dissemination campaigns for citizens, thanks to training events in schools, and for nurses themselves in the field of prevention. Then gender prevention, for both women and men. In this sense, prevention campaigns for male and female cancers will be organized, with the involvement of the media and the various stakeholders, overcoming obstacles and gender communication, social and organizational barriers.

For primary prevention – the note details – Lilt and Fnopi will share the contents and methods of dissemination of ‘prevention advice’ aimed at the entire population: from the correct way of eating and exercising to actions on particular categories of people considered high risk, such as smokers. An important part of the campaign will also be dedicated to vaccination: in fact, among the shared primary prevention tools there are also vaccines against specific infectious agents that increase the risk of cancer, such as the hepatitis B virus (liver cancer) or HPV human papillomavirus (cervical cancer).

In secondary prevention, Fnopi will support Lilt in its awareness campaigns which also include medical visits for early diagnosis and diagnostic tests for various types of cancer, performed at approximately 400 Lilt clinics (the list will be available on the association’s website) . The objective of tertiary prevention, on the other hand, is above all to treat and promote the prevention of so-called recurrences or in the case of any metastases after the disease has been treated with surgery, radiotherapy or chemotherapy (or all three together), and to disseminate programs homogenous ways of taking charge of people recovered from cancer, affecting territorial inequalities with models of organization of tertiary cancer prevention, also for specific essential levels of assistance.

Finally, training, which will be divided into various moments: ‘staying next’ to the patient and his family at home, in the hospital and in transport for therapies, supporting him in all his needs both for practical aspects and for psycho-social aspects ; prevention and early diagnosis, welcoming those who go to the clinics and Lilt offices, to provide information and guidance on the prevention services offered; raising awareness and raising funds, through the dissemination of information material and promoting the project with the institutions; implement awareness-raising interventions for the dissemination of the culture of prevention in schools and companies and collaborate in the organization of fundraising events, set up and preside over the stands.