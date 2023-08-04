Mouth inflammation, digestive and intestinal disorders, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite are among the most frequent side effects caused by anticancer treatments. There malnutrition it is thus very widespread and has serious consequences both for the continuation of treatments and for their success, as well as immediately worsening the lives of patients. That’s why you have to choose carefully what to put on your plate, follow a healthy diet with an adequate supply of nutrients: «In general, there are no “magic” or even forbidden foods – explains Di Maio -. An important goal is to keep the body strong and avoid debilitation. Is red meat banned? No, just don’t abuse it and ensure a varied diet, with fruits and vegetables, not just fats and proteins. For anyone with inflammation of the mucous membrane of the oral cavity or intestinal tract it is spicy food is contraindicated, just as excess fiber can be counterproductive if you have colorectal problems. Better then avoid very cold or frozen foods and drinks with some chemotherapy drugs (for example oxaliplatin), which lead to an annoying tingling sensation and “shocks” due to damage to the peripheral nerves: the cold can worsen this phenomenon both in the fingers and in the throat».