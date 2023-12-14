Zani & Friends Odvwith the patronage of the Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma, presents the first concert-event dedicated to supporting Ail's activities, to which the funds raised will be allocated. The evening, in collaboration with the Municipality of Brescia, will be held at the Der Mast Theater in Brescia on Tuesday 19 December at 9pm (via Giosuè Carducci, 17/E). Through the prog-rock and fusion music of the 70s and 80s – a note reports – the evening is dedicated to the new project “Zani & Friends – Music in key of Aid“. Andrea Zanella, keyboardist from Brescia and artistic director, will present the 2024 concert calendar together with his “Friends”, other musicians passionate about the same musical genre, to support Ail for the whole of next year. The funds raised with the project will be used to finance scientific research to fight blood cancers.

In Italy around half a million people live with blood cancer – the note details – and every year more than 30 thousand new cases are diagnosed in the country. The availability of new drugs and the advancement of diagnostics have led to results that were unimaginable until recently: a real revolution is underway in hematology which, however, must be supported with continuous investments, to allow us to reach new goals, making blood cancers increasingly curable.

The program for the evening of 19 December includes the presentation of the Zani & Friends project, with a preview of the 2024 activities. A first part of concert number 'zero' will follow, interspersed with the presentation of Ail to the public, as well as the related initiatives and projects of ongoing research, which will be supported by Zani & Friends Odv during 2024. During the evening – concludes the note – Ail Brescia will organize a banquet for the distribution of the traditional Ail Christmas Stars, to help research and treat leukemia , lymphomas and myeloma. The “Zani & Friends” Band is made up of musicians Stefano Renga, Claudio Cambedda, Marco Belardi, Pierluigi Rolfi, Ernesto Lo Vece, Adriano Mondini, Gianni John Mondini, Roberto Verganti, Francesco Massarelli. The program includes a selection of historic songs by Genesis, Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Pink Floyd, Weather Report and more. Entrance to the concert is free, subject to availability, upon reservation at: [email protected] or [email protected]