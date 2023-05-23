The tumor that actor Jeff Bridges has has shrunk considerably in recent times. In March 2020, the 73-year-old actor was diagnosed with lymphoma. Where the tumor was then still about 23 by 30 centimeters in size, it now has the size of a marble, he says in conversation with the magazine AARP: The Magazine.

Bridges, known from The Big Lebowksi, among others, also had to deal with a corona infection, which almost killed him. “Cancer was nothing compared to corona,” says the actor, who had a deteriorated immune system due to the heavy chemotherapy. “I remember the doctor saying to me: Jeff, you have to fight. You don’t fight.”

The problem, according to Bridges, was that he didn’t know how to fight. “I surrendered. I said to myself: everyone is going to die and now it’s my turn. I heard myself say: here we go, on to the next adventure.”

Still, Bridges began to think more positively, thanks in part to his wife Sue. As a result, he nowadays gets up a lot more motivated in the morning, he says. "Sometimes I wake up and think, oh my God, I have to do it all over again," Bridges admits. "But then you get up anyway and start your day."





