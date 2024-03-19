Carmine ended up in hospital after a fall and was discharged with a diagnosis of contusion: however, the reality was different

The Macerata Public Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation for manslaughter and falsification of medical records, registering five doctors who have treated them in the register of suspects Carmine in the months preceding his tragic death, which occurred last December 23rd at just 13 years old. Her mother Imma decided to tell her story and make it public so that it doesn't happen again.

The story of Carmine, a boy from Naples aged just 13, began in 2022, when following a fall at school he showed up at the Capua hospital with severe pain in one leg. In that case, however, the doctor discharged him, declaring that the swelling was due to a contusion.

Later, however, the general practitioner realized that the boy had carcinoma in that area leg. The 13-year-old subsequently traveled to Romein a facility where he was to be operated on and where he was assisted by four other doctors who, today, together with the first doctor from the Capua hospital, are under investigation for the aforementioned crimes.

Last November the boy then moved to Civitanova Marche where he had to undergo new checks, but in a short time his conditions worsened until tragic epilogue of the following December 23rd, when the heart stopped beating forever.

The family, destroyed by pain, wants to know the truth and is convinced that the incorrect diagnosis did not allow their child to receive the treatment that could have saved him. Assisting them in this fight are the lawyers of Studio Associati Maior, which today, atopening of the investigationthey say they are satisfied that something is moving.

Heartbreaking letter published on social media by mother Imma. The woman has no intention of giving up and she wants to fight to give justice to her son: