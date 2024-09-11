“We absolutely must screen cancer patients to detect the sixth vital sign, that is, the psychological and emotional state, so that not only can we produce well-being during the treatment process but also increase the effectiveness of cancer treatments.” This is what Ketti Mazzocco, associate professor of psychology at the University of Milan and psycho-oncologist at the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) in Milan, said on the sidelines of the presentation of the campaign ‘Breast cancer and quality of life’, promoted by Aiom, the Italian Association of Medical Oncology.