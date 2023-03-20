Neuroblastoma

Neuroblastoma is defined as a cancer that develops due to immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body, according to the Mayo Clinic medical platform.

This tumor most often arises in and around the adrenal glands, which have similar origins to nerve cells and are located above the kidneys.

Neuroblastoma can also develop in other areas of the abdomen, in the chest, neck, and near the spine, where there are clusters of nerve cells.

Neuroblastoma most often affects children 5 years of age or younger, although it may occur rarely in older children.

Standard treatment usually involves surgery to completely remove the cancerous cells, which can be difficult to see because they resemble surrounding healthy tissue.

Promising technology

Intraoperative “molecular imaging” technology relies on injecting chemicals into the bloodstream to act as imaging probes. These chemicals are attracted to cancer cells in the body, and illuminate the probes through a process called “fluorescence,” which in turn lights up the tumour.

The new technique, which was used during preclinical tests on mice, successfully revealed a portion of the tumor that was not removed during surgery.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia, Dale Waterhouse, one of the study’s authors, says:

The use of short wave infrared imaging (SWIR) enhanced the contrast of the images, allowing us to more clearly distinguish the tumor from the surrounding healthy tissue.

We also showed that the new imaging probes target neuroblastoma with a high degree of accuracy.

The new technique can be used to help surgeons clearly define the boundaries of the tumor, moreover, it may help surgeons locate the remaining tumor parts after surgery.

In the long term, this technique can be applied in many cases of different types of cancer; To improve surgeons’ vision, and thus improve the results of cancer surgeries.

Other types of cancer

Short wave IR (SWIR) is defined as a subset of the infrared range in the electromagnetic spectrum, covering wavelengths from 1.4 to 3 microns.

This wavelength is not visible to the human eye, and as a result can often provide a better image than can be achieved with visible light imaging.

Although the current approach targets neuroblastoma, Dale Waterhouse believes that the use of SWIR-guided surgery could improve surgery for many other types of cancer.

Waterhouse says SWIR can be combined with more than 40 different molecular imaging probes targeting different types of cancer currently in clinical trials (including breast, kidney, ovarian, lung, pancreatic, brain, oral, colorectal, esophageal, and prostate).

He notes that pairing SWIR technology with any of these new sensors will improve image contrast and clarity more accurately, which enhances cancer surgery.

Regarding the next step, the researcher at University College London says that he and his colleagues in the research team are currently building a second-generation system for use in the first clinical trials on humans, hoping to complete it later this year, with the aim of ensuring the effectiveness of the new technology and the feasibility of using it with humans.

It is noteworthy that the study was conducted in partnership between University College London and the Royal Academy of Engineering in the United Kingdom, while the research team included various disciplines, including surgeons, engineers, biologists and computer scientists.