New effective endocrine therapeutic options could help the patient population affected by Er+/Her2 – advanced or metastatic breast cancer with Esr1 mutations. This is the topic of a course held in Rome in which experts and oncologists discussed the most relevant and critical aspects in defining the optimal treatment algorithm, in Italy, for these patients, underlining that Esr1 mutations are a known driver of resistance to standard endocrine therapies and so far difficult to treat.