September 11, 2024 | 17.11
“Having a doctor by your side first, but also a psycho-oncologist who accompanies you from the moment of diagnosis onwards is truly part of the treatment.” This was stated by Rosanna D’Antona, president of Europa donna Italia, in her speech at the press conference in which Aiom, the Italian Association of Medical Oncology, presented the campaign ‘Breast cancer and quality of life’.
