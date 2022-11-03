NNew York.- Tumblr, the once-popular social media platform, is allowing nudity again, four years after announcing a ban on explicit content.

“We now welcome a broader range of expression, creativity, and art on Tumblr, including content that represents the human form (yes, that includes the nude human form),” the company wrote in a blog post Tuesday.

That content, according to the company, can include “nudity, adult themes, or sexual themes,” as long as those posts are tagged with the appropriate community tags, a system Tumblr implemented in September. However, as the post noted, “visual depictions of sexually explicit acts remain off limits on Tumblr.”

The announcement marked a sea change for the company, which banned sexually explicit content in 2018. It defined prohibited content at the time as photos, videos or GIFs that “depict real-life human genitalia or nipples featuring women, and any content , including photos, videos, GIFs, and illustrations, depicting sexual acts.”

“There is no shortage of sites on the Internet featuring adult content,” Jeff D’Onofrio, Tumblr’s CEO at the time, wrote in a blog post announcing the ban in December 2018. “We’ll leave it to them and We will focus our efforts to create the most welcoming environment possible for our community.”

After the ban, Tumblr lost about a third of its users, accelerating the decline of the sharing and blogging site.

“A lot of people didn’t immediately trust the platform,” said Casey Fiesler, an associate professor of information sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder, who studies online communities.

Tumblr’s ownership has changed hands three times since it was founded by David Karp in 2007. Yahoo bought the site in 2013 for $1.1 billion. In 2017, Verizon bought Yahoo and Tumblr with him. In 2019, Verizon sold Tumblr to Automattic, the parent company of WordPress.com, for $3 million.

In the 2018 announcement, Mr. D’Onofrio wrote that Tumblr “relied on automated tools to identify adult and human content to help train and keep our systems in check.” According to Professor Fiesler, those automated tools exceeded their goals.

“The automated system was very, very bad,” he said. “I was marking everything. You know, cartoons and random photos and all sorts of things.”

As a result, posts that weren’t necessarily explicit were removed, Professor Fiesler said, noting that LGBTQ posts were often flagged as inappropriate, while other content was not. People who wanted to share stories about their gender transitions discovered that their posts were being blocked. Even posts that didn’t feature explicit images, such as some fan fiction, were being removed, he said.

Some users who left Tumblr were actually sharing explicit content, but many others were “people whose content was wrapped up in this really bad algorithm,” Professor Fiesler said.

According to a Tumblr user who posts under the name Minerva P. Kelley, many users thought the mass exodus in 2018 spelled the end of the platform.

“A lot of people were like, ‘Well, bye bye Tumblr. Like, I guess this kills the site,’” said Ms. Kelley, 27, of Los Angeles. “But a lot of Tumblr users are there because it’s a legitimately unique experience compared to the other apps.”

There has been a renewed interest in Tumblr in recent years, especially among young people. Of the 135 million monthly users, 48 ​​percent are members of Generation Z, according to the company.

Ms. Kelley described Tumblr as more “egalitarian” than other social networking sites, in part because users are unverified, most people don’t associate their accounts with their real names, and follower counts are hidden. Sponsored posts are rare, so unlike Instagram, users are generally not looking to make money.

“On Tumblr, we’re just a bunch of losers blowing clown horns at each other,” Kelley said. “There’s this feeling of, you know, nothing really matters here.”