The celebrations to commemorate the 203 years of the declaration of independence of Tumbes They will be on January 7 And for this, the authorities of the northern city have planned a series of activities, including the serenade that will feature various artists who will make citizens dance. The main guest will be The Great Combo of 'I am'. In this note we tell you all the details.

What activities will be done in Tumbes for its independence?

The city of Tumbes It is decorated to commemorate an important event. The central day of the entire celebration is January 7. In this sense, the authorities of the provincial municipality have organized various actions.

According to the official program, starting tomorrow, January 5, its main activities will take place:

Friday, January 5: opening of the fair in the Plaza Mayor of Tumbes from 11.00 am

Saturday, January 6: serenade in the Plaza Mayor starting at 8.00 pm

Sunday, January 7: starting at 7.30 am, the flag raising, mass and te deum will take place in the Plaza Mayor of Tumbes. Subsequently, the flag walk and, finally, the solemn session chaired by Mayor Hildebrando Antón Navarro.

To close with a flourish, the fraternity dance will take place starting at 7:00 pm on Sunday, January 7, an event that will be enlivened by El Gran Combo de 'Yo soy'.

What is commemorated on January 7 in Tumbes?

Tumbes was one of the first cities to achieve independence from the Spanish crown. On January 7, 1821, historians remember, the end of the bondage was achieved; Subsequently, several battles for independence took place in the country.