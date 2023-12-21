From the departure lounge you can see the jungle, because it was also the jungle. There are the vines, the chechen and the sapodilla cut on the sides on the access road, they continue behind the take-off runways, they look like an immense green blanket as soon as the plane takes off. The Ministry of Defense has built the Tulum airport and has named it “the airport of the jungle.” In the controversial military megaconstruction, which began operations at the beginning of December with two airlines and about six flights a day, work is still continuing. Electricians, operators and excavators share the premises with passengers who celebrate the proximity of the airport to one of the tourist jewels of Mexico.

The Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport is about 40 kilometers away from Tulum (Quintana Roo). The trip lasts an hour from the center of one of the most popular destinations in the country. In the new mecca of international arrivals you pay in dollars, the waiters serve in English and most of the beaches have been privatized, while 43% of its population is in poverty. The uncontrolled growth of Tulum, which has 46,000 inhabitants and receives two million tourists a year, favored the idea of ​​Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Aerial view of the Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport. Monica Gonzalez Islas

As part of his legacy of great works, the president presented this airfield in October 2020 as the most effective way to decongest the Cancun airport, the second busiest in the country, and saturated by the arrival of European and American tourists. It also served the president as icing on the cake of his star work: the Mayan Train. The railway route, a third of which was inaugurated this Friday and which will be complete at the end of February, stops at this airport. López Obrador has insisted on his strategy of offering a complete package to the thousands of tourists who arrive and those who are yet to arrive. For the Tulum airport alone, the Government expects 700,000 travelers between now and next year.

López Obrador ignored the protests of environmental groups, communities of the Sian Ka'an reserve and also some ejidatarios, who two months ago even cut off access to the airport to protest the non-compliance with construction conditions. The president commissioned Sedena to take care of the matter. A half-hidden plaque at the airport entrance summarizes what happened next: a year and six months later, what was previously the habitat of jaguars and tapirs, a little piece of the lungs of Mexico, more than 1,500 hectares of the last jungle of North America became an airport, highway, railways, a gas station, a fuel plant, a housing unit and a military air base. The project, shielded as national security, has had a cost so far of 16,000 million pesos.

Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport, inaugurated on December 1, 2023. Monica Gonzalez Islas

The airport was inaugurated on December 1. In what has now become the president's particular style, it was released without being completely finished. Two weeks after the departure flag, some bathrooms are still undergoing construction work inside and there are still no commercial premises. “There are a lot of unfinished things at the airport,” says one of the employees who collects the rental cars, “but we are getting started.”

On the ground floor, companies serve in a stand similar to that at fairs. There is the ADO bus company, which has already incorporated five trips from the airport to Tulum (for 175 pesos, about nine dollars), two to Playa del Carmen and another to Chetumal; taxi services, whose prices vary from 12 dollars to 60, if you want a collective or private trip, and vehicle rental companies. There are no restaurants yet, but an organic food company sells sandwiches and Sabritas. The upstairs is covered in plastic plants and ceilings that simulate bamboo. Some brands have already put up their signs that they will open soon.

Appearance of the Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport. Monica Gonzalez Islas

But planes arrive and take off. At the moment, only Viva Aerobús and Aeroméxico airlines have trips, to Mexico City, Felipe Ángeles Airport, Monterrey, Guadalajara and Tijuana. As of March 28, 2024, foreign airlines such as United Airlines, Delta Airlines, America Airlines and Spirit will begin operating. This week, JetBlue announced a daily flight to New York starting in June. The Ministry of Defense projects a useful life for the airport of 30 years and the use of 7.2 million passengers, on average per year, until 2033; 9.8 million until 2043 and 12.1 million until 2053. For comparison, the Cancun airport, whose prices are similar, exceeds 27 million passengers per year.

Most of the passengers waiting for their flight this Sunday arrive from Tulum. They have chosen the new airport because of its proximity. American Melissa Restagno, 34, thought it was “clean and very pretty.” The Spanish musician David Orduño found it more convenient than returning to Cancun, and the arrival at the terminal was very quick from the Tulum bus station. Mexican Edwin Hernández is also very happy with the service. When asked about his opinion on the cutting down of the jungle, he says resignedly: “I hope all that wood has been used.” The Ministry of Defense maintained in its studies to approve the construction that the 1.3 million trees that were going to be cut down could be used for construction, fuel, firewood, ornaments or medicinal uses. Hernández is already flying back to Mexico City, on a plane that is only one-third occupied, and says: “It's not cool about the jungle, but the airport is worth it.” And hidden behind that statement is the polarization of a country.

Wildlife announcement at the main entrance of the Tulum International Airport. Monica Gonzalez Islas

