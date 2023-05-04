Plastic containers on the sand on one of the beaches of Tulum (Mexico). Augustine Grasso

Thirty years ago, it was considered a haven in the Riviera Maya for those looking for a vacation with less all-inclusive, and more yoga and backpacking. But the last bastion of hope in Mexico seems to have lost the battle against the big hotel chains. According to official data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), 20 years ago, less than 7,000 people lived there. Today there are already close to 47,000 inhabitants in a city without sufficient infrastructure for that level of growth.

And what about the beaches? The same thing that the rest of the Caribbean has been suffering, as Bad Bunny rightly says in his song The blackout about Puerto Rico: the accesses remain in the hands of hotel chains and local communities end up losing their sea, a phenomenon known by some specialists as tourist extractivism. And how much more tourism, more business, more consumption, and therefore… more waste.

tourist rubbish

Two million tourists arrive in Tulum a year and 120,570 tons of waste are generated annually, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (SEMA). And local legislation establishes that in the hotel zone all large and medium-sized generators must hire a company that manages their waste.

Paula Romalde Cohen, advisor to Real State Sustentable, and a resident of La Veleta in Tulum, a neighborhood that stands out for its boutique hotels, says that “60% of the garbage in La Veleta is generated by condominiums.” From their consortium, Meet Point, they created a waste separation and composting system a few months ago for which, if their guests do not comply, they are charged a fee: “It is key that we become aware and start the changes for our own communities” .

Tourist garbage collected on the beaches of Tulum. Augustine Grasso

Lack of public policies

In Mexico, by law, waste management depends on the municipalities. And in Tulum, according to the citizens themselves, the municipal recycling system leaves a lot to be desired. Although by municipal ordinance the use of bags and straws is prohibited, it is very common to see vacant lots, roads and roadsides with garbage.

In this context, the residents demand more and better policies and, in the face of this vacuum, the Tulum Sostenible citizen initiative was created, which carries out the program Clean Points. It is a series of 12 recycling centers with containers where people can bring paper, tetrapacks, aluminum, metals, PET plastic, and HDPE plastic. “The module with its separator cells is located in a public area and is managed by a group of guardians made up of neighbors from the neighborhoods. Materials can be deposited 24 hours a day”, says Karla Acevedo.

The Clean Points coordinator explains to América Futura that this system is designed to provide infrastructure that the municipality does not have. “We generated a program with various axes: education, infrastructure and participation. Everything is a citizen management and it is important to highlight it, because it is a sample of what we can achieve with commitment. There are modules a few blocks away so that there are no excuses for people to say that everything is thrown away mixed up, ”she says.

According to the General Directorate of Sustainable Urban Territorial Development and the Directorate of Environmental Sustainability of the Municipality of TulumThere are some programs such as Reciclatón, where recyclable waste is collected on the last Friday of each month at six collection points in the center of Tulum. There is also the La Ruta Program, focused on recyclables from small businesses or “Adopt life”, through which recyclables are exchanged for native plants.

However, for Karla Acevedo, “the lack of infrastructure prevents the application of waste separation regulations even when there is a legal framework and education in this regard.” As she says, having all the resources is necessary for a successful implementation.

From the private sector, the Tulum Circula company is dedicated to environmental management that promotes actions for the recovery and proper management of waste and beach cleaning.

Plastic containers recovered from the coast of Tulum. Augustine Grasso

sea ​​of ​​plastics

In Tulum, past the hotel zone, is the Sian Ka’an biosphere reserve, an area of ​​600,000 hectares protected by UNESCO. However, not even the reserves are saved from contamination. Three and a half hours from its entrance there is a beach where nobody lives and where there are no hotels or tourism. A virgin area flooded by a sea of ​​plastics to the horizon. Arena full of shoes, bottles, more shoes, lamps, more bottles. Objects that the sea brings and leaves on its shores.

Environmentalists demand that a solution to the problem be sought, as is the case in other countries, where nets are placed that capture plastic from the sea before it reaches the coast and affects marine ecosystems. However, there is no answer.

A few minutes from there, the landscape changes. There is garbage arranged by color, like a work of art. Red, blue, green, yellow. A kind of giant model made from waste. It is an itinerant garbage museum, known as washedupproject.

Alejandro Durán, a Mexican environmental artist and photographer, is the director of the ephemeral museum. He himself seeks to raise awareness about the garbage problem through art: he documented waste from 58 countries on six continents that reaches the shores of Sian Ka’an.

“This is a butter from Haiti. This bottle is from Jamaica. Here it says Dominican, that is, here you have the international garbage route. There are no borders, there are no limits to garbage”, he explains to América Futura, while he rummages through all the containers that he has separated and that can be seen in his museum until the end of the first week of June.

Alejandro Durán poses for a portrait next to piles of garbage collected from the beaches of Tulum. Augustine Grasso

There is the one that is seen, but also the one that is not seen. from the organization eco caribbean They also denounce that the waste often ends up in the cenotes, the underground aquifers that abound in the Yucatan peninsula. A study by the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH) denounced contaminants in the groundwater of the Riviera Maya, ranging from residues of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products, to pesticides and other chemicals.

The example of Tulum is one more example of how humanity devastates everything in its path. On this occasion, how can you ruin the typical Caribbean postcard. In addition to the white sand and the palm tree, there is something that is no longer missing from the photos of the visitors: the waste. Garbage is here, there, everywhere. From the nature reserve and the city, to the beaches. Tourist garbage, local garbage. International garbage. “It is that there are no borders, nor limits for garbage,” concludes Durán.