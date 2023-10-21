With the permission of Meryl Streep, Princess Leonor was the star of the Princess of Asturias awards, held in Oviedo last Friday. About to come of age, she has become the center of attention for her style choices, and on this occasion she has been no less of her. On Thursday, during the previous concert, the princess opted for an accessible brand, something common in the wardrobe of the Spanish monarchy; Both she and her mother or her sister Sofía usually mix designer brands, mostly national, with designer clothing at affordable prices. She chose an H & M dress, short with a floral print, round neck and long sleeves with shoulder pads. Its price is 59, 99 and It is currently sold out on the brand’s website.

On Friday morning, in the audience with the winners, she chose a dress from the Catalan brand Simorra. A shirt-cut garment, with a bow and bell on the skirt made of subtle transparent chiffon, very much in line with the style of her mother, Queen Letizia, who that morning also blended in with Leonor by choosing a jacket slit almost in the same pastel pink tone.

But it was during the gala when Leonor, the host, stole the spotlight with a set of two signed by designer Moisés Nieto. Dark blue in color (perhaps a nod to the Asturian flag) and composed of a tweed jacket and pleated tulle skirt. The peplum-cut jacket (that is, fitted and slightly flared at the waist) recalls, although in a much more modern way, Dior’s new look; the silhouette with a marked waist and full skirt that Christian Dior popularized in 1946 and that today the French house updates in a much more functional way. With discreet makeup, the princess has complemented the style with some Mascaró slingback high-heeled shoes low, one of her favorite shoe silhouettes, and some Bulgari aquamarine earrings that the Royal House gave to her mother on the occasion of the princess’s birth. Her sister Sofía opted for an asymmetrical two-tone dress with a cutout opening at the waist from another Spanish brand, the Sevillian Cardié, specialized in clothing for events.

Moisés Nieto, which has just opened its first store in Madrid, has dressed Queen Letizia on several occasions, perhaps the most notable was at the opening of the last edition of ARCO, where she wore a long-sleeved pink dress in shiny technical fabric whose price was around 200 euros. She herself was the one who presented the designer with the National Fashion Award in the new value category in 2017. Since he won the award for best collection at the EGO Madrid Fashion Week in 2012, Nieto has received several awards, becoming one of the main exponents of national designer fashion. Its curious mix between innovation and craftsmanship (last year it launched I would do it, the first search engine for artisans in Spain), sustainability and avant-garde have made it a reference for new generations of creatives. The price of their clothes is also usually affordable, with most pieces not exceeding 300 euros.