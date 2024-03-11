The three Palestinians, residents of L'Aquila, arrested by the police on charges of association with the aim of terrorism, they belonged to the 'Tulkarem Brigades (or Battalion). – Rapid Response', an articulation in some way attributable to the 'Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades', a group banned for terrorism in the EU. The organization takes its name from the city of the same name in the north-west of the West Bank where the armed insurgency resumed at the end of 2021 at the instigation of the then 20-year-old Seif Abu Labadeh, who created an armed cell under the wing of Islamic Jihad. Labadeh was killed in an Israeli ambush between Tulkarem and Jenin in April 2022.

Separately in October 2022 a second militant group harking back to the 'Lions' Den' of Nablus, called 'The Hawks' Nest', emerged in Tulkarem. Meanwhile, two young Palestinians born in the city's refugee camps had relaunched Fatah's armed wing, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades. One of them was 24-year-old Ameer Abu Khadija. Having graduated a few years earlier, he had worked as a policeman in the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) forces and then, after being fired, in the construction sector. The other was Jihad Shehadehson of a former member of Fatah's 'Black Panthers' group.

Shehadeh and Abu Khadija formed a movement calling themselves part of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades called 'Rapid Response'. The name was a tribute to the leader of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Tulkarem during the second Intifada, Raed Al-Karmi, who was given this nickname because he launched immediate retaliatory attacks against Israeli targets.

In late February 2023, Israeli forces killed 11 Palestinians in a raid in Nablus and wounded around 100. In response to the massacrethe three Tulkarem resistance groups joined forces under the combined name 'Tulkarem Brigades – Rapid Response'. In early March, a group of masked armed men read the brigade's first statement to a small crowd in Tulkarem's main square.

The man who spoke was Ameer Abu Khadija, killed the following month during a firefight with Israeli soldiers who had surrounded a house where he was hiding in the village of Izbat Shufa, located on the south-eastern outskirts of Tulkarem. The group claimed an attack on the Zemer checkpoint and another on the Avnei Hefetz settlement.

In an interview in Arabic with local Palestinian media 'Ultra Palestine' published on March 6, 2023, a member of the Tulkarem Brigades stated that the group transcends political affiliation and includes among its ranks individuals who belong to Fatah, Hamas, Islamic Jihad and PFLP.