Tulio Hernández Gómez, former governor of Tlaxcala and ex-husband of the famous actress Silvia Pinal, passed away this saturday at the age of 86 years old.

The politician He died in his home located in the community of Tizatlán, municipality of Tlaxcala.publishes La Jornada.

Hernández Gómez was hospitalized at the end of July past due to health complications; suffered cardiac disorders and for several years had Alzheimer’sit was known.

The Government of the State of Tlaxcala announced that this Sunday it will hold a mourning tribute to Tulio Hernández Gómez in the Central Courtyard of the Government Palace from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This Saturday afternoon, Anabell Ávalos, leader of the PRI in Tlaxcala, confirmed the death through her social networks and lamented the loss it represents for the tricolor.

Also the state government, headed by Lorena Cuéllar Cisneros, from Morena, sent his condolences to the family.

About Tulio Hernandez

He was born on May 26, 1937 in the municipality of Calpulalpanand was a lawyer graduated from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)where he was also a professor, details La Jornada.

He was a militant of Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

Hernández Gómez governed Tlaxcala from January 15, 1981 to January 14, 1987; at that time He was the husband of the actress Silvia Pinal, who was then the first lady of Tlaxcala..

During his administration, Hernández Gómez made famous the phrases that “Tlaxcala was governed with saliva and pulque” and “Our mother broke so much democracy.”

One of his last public appearances was in the donation of the helmet of the former Santo Domingo Tequixtla ranch, which Tulio Hernández gave to the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) on February 17 of this year.

The property is now part of the historical and cultural heritage of Mexico.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Promotions HERE