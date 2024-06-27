America from Cali is looking to put together a highly competitive team to face the second championship of the year, under the technical command of Jorge the ‘Moth’ da Silva.

In this plan, the club has already confirmed the signing of the player Eder Álvarez Balantawho arrives in the country after his career in international football.

América continues working on the signing of other players to strengthen the squad. And in this scenario, many press speculations have arisen.

‘Cuadrado and Zapata, smoke’

The president called for attention to his fans

A few days ago, speculation began about the possible arrival of two historic players with experience in the Colombian national team, Duván Zapata and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado.

The versions have raised great expectations among the scarlet fans who were excited about some of these possible signings.

Duván Zapata, Torino player.

The rumors were unleashed when the two players were seen in Cali and close to the scarlet club.

However, as the rumors gained so much strength, Tulio Gómez himself, the team’s largest shareholder, came out to categorically clarify that there is no truth to this information.

“Cuadrado and Zapata, smoke,” was the blunt phrase that Tulio used to deny the rumors about the arrival of these players.

Duván Zapata is currently a player for Torino in Italy, where he earns a salary that is unthinkable for América. The forward was visiting the headquarters of the scarlet club, which sparked the comments.

Cuadrado, who was also seen in Cali, would be defining his professional future, as he is about to finish against Inter Milan.

