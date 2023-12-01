Cali America It was the great disappointment of Colombian football in the second half of the year. After their great campaign in the round-robin phase, the team fell flat in the home runs.

América collapsed to the point that it has no points in the four games it has played in Group B of the League.

The technician Lucas Gonzalez He endures criticism for not having been able to maintain the team’s performance throughout the season.

Now, the mayor of Cali, Jorge Ivan Ospinapointed out that the bets were behind the poor campaign of América and Águilas and requested an international audit.

This adds to the rumors that are growing about an apparent drop in the team’s level due to disagreements on award issues.

Tulio contradicts the mayor

Given all this, the team’s top owner spoke with EL TIEMPO, Tulio Gomez.

“I was surprised by what the Mayor said. I don’t think the drop in America’s performance was due to gambling. Nor is it due to an economic issue because we always agree on these awards at the beginning of the season,” said the leader.

Tulio added in relation to the issue of awards: “In this home run we never talked about awards, the players were more focused on the games than on the awards. That was ruled out.”

Regarding his assessment of what happened and the analysis of what happened, Tulio Gómez stated: “The managers are surprised. We went from being one of the best to being one of the worst. We have an anti-record. We will meet with the coaching staff and the committee sports to analyze what happened and take corrective measures to put together a good team for 2024 that will fight for the title and perform well in the South American league.”

After the elimination, Tulio himself stated that he supported Lucas González and assured that what America is looking for is to carry out a process similar to that of Millonarios with Alberto Gamero.

