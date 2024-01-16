The unexpected departure of Lucas Gonzalez of the technical direction of Cali America It is news that continues to be discussed.

The 42-year-old coach was with the scarlet team in 28 matches, which had a percentage of 47 percent, and having initial continuity for 2024.

Without remedy

Tulio Gomezthe largest shareholder of the Cali cast, spoke on the program América en la Red.

“It is not that one changes one's mind, but that circumstances change. We are making some changes in America, that change included the coaching staff, we cannot speak more about Professor Lucas, very dear, very decent, God's timing is perfect and is done in due time,” he said.

About the option that was had to hire the Chilean Arturo vidal, Gómez was emphatic.

was clear about the situation of the failed hiring of Arturo Vidal and the possible return of Ricardo Gareca, explaining that the team could only bring one.

“Arturo Vidal is a gentleman, his agent is a gentleman, we have decided to focus that financial fund on the coaching staff, not having Gareca would be a great frustration. Gareca is a national team coach, of high quality, having him would be a great luxury, I thought he was coming for the Colombian team, he loves America and is passionate about him,” he said.

Finally he spoke about the situation of the transfer market, which he is currently managing together with his daughter, Marcela Gomez, who is in charge of the club's presidency.

“Marcela and I brought the reinforcements, we selected them from the technical secretary, Daniel Bocanegra, the defender who arrives this week (possibly Andrés Mosquera), Rodrigo Holgado, Michael Barrios.”

