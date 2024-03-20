In the last few hours, a controversy was generated by some old statements by the largest shareholder of the America, Tulio Gómez, and a photo montage of his daughter, Marcela, president of the Valle del Cauca club.

A few years ago, Gómez, in an interview with the program El corrillo de Mao, said that his eldest daughter was a follower of the Cali and that the best one was an American fan, but until then everything was normal.

(Egan Bernal endures the tough mountain stage in Catalonia, remains in the 'Top' 10)

Good sum

“My eldest daughter is a Cali fan, my youngest daughter is an América fan,” Gómez said on that occasion.

Arturo Vidal and Tulio Gómez. Photo:TIME Share

In the last few hours, an image circulated on social networks in which Marcela, president of the American club, appears wearing the Cali shirt, which caused a stir among the followers of the red Cali team.

After the impact and reactions of the photo, Tulio Gómez used his social networks to deny and point out that it was a photo montage.

“We reject this crude photo montage, Marcela G. She has always been a fan of America and has never worn the Cali shirt,” he wrote.

But what caused most curiosity was the reward he offered if someone could get him a legitimate image of his daughter as a follower of the green cast of Cali.

“If someone brings me an authentic photo of Marcela wearing that shirt, I will give them $10 million,” said.

Fans reacted, some defended Gómez and others attacked him after the controversy caused by his publication.

Sports