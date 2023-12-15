CORCORAN, California — It's no secret to locals that the heart of California's Central Valley, a global agricultural powerhouse, was once the largest body of fresh water west of the Mississippi River, dammed and drained to make way for an empire of farms by the mid-20th century.

Still, even longtime residents have been stunned this year by the brutal speed with which Tulare Lake resurfaced: In less than three weeks, raging storms transformed a dry 30-square-mile expanse into a vast sea.

The lake's rebirth has become a slow-motion disaster for farmers and residents of Kings County, home to 152,000 residents and a $2 billion agricultural industry that ships cotton, tomatoes, safflower, pistachios, milk and more to the entire planet. The wider and deeper Tulare Lake is, the greater the risk of entire crops being lost, homes submerged, and businesses going under.

The surprise bombardment of atmospheric rivers that fell in California in recent months has saturated the soil, overflowed canals and burst levees. The fear now is that record walls of snow in the southern Sierra Nevada will melt in the intensifying spring heat and become a downhill torrent that will flood the Central Valley.

And the resurrected Tulare Lake, already larger than all but one of California's reservoirs, could remain for two years or more, causing billions of dollars in economic damage and displacing thousands of farmworkers while transforming the area into the giant natural habitat it had been before being conquered.

“This could be the mother of all floods,” said Phil Hansen, 56, a fifth-generation farmer who has already lost more than a third of his 7,300 hectares to a levee break.

Several communities have already been evacuated and hundreds of homes and farm buildings have been destroyed or damaged. Sandbags are being transported via helicopter. Officials said last month that a local poultry facility surrounded by water was weighing whether to move or cull one million chickens.

The runoff has no natural place to drain, and experts say there is no easy way to send this water to other areas of the state that could use it for irrigation or residential purposes, even as the state remains desperate for long-term solutions. period of drought.

Around the agricultural and prison town of Corcoran, submerged fields lie devoid of the tomatoes and pima cotton that would normally fill them.

The lake bed is essentially a 2,000-square-kilometer bathtub that dates back to the Ice Age. Mammoths once drank on the shore of Tulare Lake.

Now the landscape is among the most manipulated by man in the United States. Large dams handle water released from the Kings, Tule, Kaweah and Kern rivers. Downstream, farmers and cities have built hundreds of miles of levees and canals.

High in the southern Sierra Nevada, a record snowpack, triple the historical average, will test the water managers already operating that hydraulic system like never before as the days lengthen and the skies springs warm up.

The water load is so immense that officials project that in addition to expanding Tulare Lake, it will fill the area's four largest reservoirs two or three times over. If the snow melts too quickly, it could overwhelm flood protections, wiping out crops and flooding already overcrowded farming towns. Veterans of past floods say that even with all the fortifications in place, the lake could stretch to 500 square kilometers or more.

Kings County Sheriff David Robinson described the potential for flooding as “biblical.”

By: Soumya Karlamangla and Shawn Hubler