Tula Rodriguez He started the new year with a lot of optimism after celebrating Christmas outside the country with his daughter and now he opens his heart in an interview. Recently, in dialogue with Christopher Gianotti For his YouTube channel, the new TV Perú figure spoke about Lucas and Tadeo, the first children of Javier Carmona, and revealed how they maintain their current relationship. It is worth remembering that, a few years ago, the two parties distanced themselves due to the inheritance of the deceased television producer.

YOU CAN SEE: Tula Rodríguez boasts of fun vacations in Miami with her daughter: “I am re-independent here”

What is Tula Rodríguez's relationship with Javier Carmona's children?

The former presenter of 'Entrepreneur put your batteries' clarified that, currently, she does not have an ongoing conversation. “We don't have constant communication; However, I told my daughter Valentina that we have to invite her brothers because it is an important date like her fifteenth birthday. It was a lunch and at 10 pm everything was already over,” said the television host.

Linda was the surprise for Tula Rodríguez when Lucas and Tadeo didn't think twice and decided to accompany their sister on such a special date. “The same day, Tadeo wrote to me and I told him to tell the family because Valentina would like to see them. They arrived and she gave me great pleasure, there is no feeling against it, or anything. I am grateful that you went because my daughter was happy, so whoever makes Valentina happy, she makes me very happy and she has won my heart,” she added.

YOU CAN SEE: Tula Rodríguez boasts of fun vacations in Miami with her daughter: “I am re-independent here”

What does Tula Rodríguez think of Javier Carmona's children?

Tula Rodriguez He asserted that the children of Javier Carmona They will always be welcome in your home and all you want is to carry the party in peace. “Today my goal in life is to have peace, I don't have any conflict (with them)… They are brothers and they will always be, my doors will always be open, and I say it with all my heart and I believe they know it and I am very pleased that they were on such an important date,” he said.

#Tula #tells #Javier #Carmona39s #children #doors #openquot