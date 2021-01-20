Tula Rodríguez announced through her social networks that she will resume her acting career with Neighborhood Board, the new production that enlists PRO TV.

Through their stories in Instagram, the host of En boca de todos revealed that, from this January 20, she will join the cast of the telenovela, which has the participation of national and international artists, such as, for example, Bárbara Torres and Cynthia Klitbo.

“I will join the new novel by PRO TV: Neighborhood Board and tomorrow (January 20) is my first scene. I am happy to act again. Thank you for the job opportunity … You cannot imagine the luxury cast with which I am going to participate, ”wrote the presenter.

Along with his Instagram post, Tula Rodriguez He showed part of his script, with which he would be preparing to play Jazmín in the fiction that will be broadcast on the América TV signal.

Tula Rodríguez and Cynthia Klitbo recreate telenovela scene

Last Tuesday, January 19, Cynthia Klitbo and Tula Rodríguez starred in an intense scene from a renowned Mexican telenovela, on the set of the program En boca de todos.

Both surprised audiences with their acting skills by playing two villains in a tense discussion.

