Tula Rodriguez She is one of the most important drivers in our country. Her charisma in front of cameras and her versatility to develop in different formats of Peruvian television have also made her one of the most representative figures in national entertainment. She is also an event host and in her youth she was one of the most acclaimed vedettes in the Peruvian scene. Tula Rodríguez has been on the cover of different newspapers for her irreverent and frontal style. She knows in this note why she was nicknamed ‘Hairy’.

YOU CAN SEE: Tula Rodríguez, her before and after: this is what she looked like when she started on television at just 15 years old

Why was Tula Rodríguez known as ‘Peludita’?

A film version of the novel ‘Pantaleon and the visitors’, by Mario Vargas Llosa, was released in 1999 under the direction of the renowned Peruvian filmmaker Francisco Lombardi. The cast included the participation of established and emerging actors and actresses in the field, including Tula Rodríguez.

The comedian, who at that time was a popular figure for her work in ‘Risas y salsa’, played one of the ‘visitors’: ‘Hairy’. Her character was one of the women who had been sent to a military detachment in the Peruvian jungle to satisfy the sexual needs of the soldiers.

Tula Rodríguez participated in the film ‘Pantaleón and the visitors’. Photo: diffusion

YOU CAN SEE: Tula speaks out about the cancellation of ‘Entrepreneur, get your act together’: “I’m very ashamed”

How were Tula Rodríguez’s beginnings on television?

Tula Rodriguez He knows television very well, having started in the field at the age of 15. She revealed unknown passages from her past in an interview with the extinct magazine ‘En boca de todos’.

“I was less than fifteen years old, I was a girl, I don’t understand how the truth is. I’ll die if my daughter does it. From there they told me to be on the dancers’ staff, I was scared because I was also at school. I went to the casting with my mother, and Julio Cevallos was the one who decided and said: ‘Okay, that little girl is staying.’ “He made me dance and I stayed,” he explained.

#Tula #Rodríguez #exvedette #nicknamed #Peludita