Tula Rodríguez received the unexpected surprise from her daughter and her father, ‘Don Tulo’, in the recent edition of On everyone’s lips, this Friday, May 7.

The driver was excited to see her family through a video call. Similarly, he was moved to tears as he remembered his mother, who recently passed away from COVID-19.

Her father, seeing her crying, sent her words of encouragement and strength. “I want to tell you one thing, your mother who is in heaven and I who am here, rest assured that We want you to spend this Mother’s Day with health, with happiness and with family, little daughter ”Said the ex-dancer’s father.

“Your mother will be very happy if you are going to have a good time and remembering her. Happiness daughter and strength ”, added ‘Don Tulo’.

For its part, Tula Rodriguez He promised to be present this Sunday, May 9, for a sharing for Mother’s Day. “This Sunday I will be fine, we will be together as always and because that girl needs a strong mother,” he said.

Tula Rodríguez and her message on the death of her mother

At the end of March, Tula Rodriguez He told his followers about the death of his mother due to the coronavirus. Through his social networks, he communicated the death.

“My beautiful Clarita, strong, brave woman, for you there were never limits because you always taught us to get ahead. Today, the very day of your birthday, God decided to take you into his arms, “he wrote.

