Tula Rodríguez has been taking all her precautions to be able to return to driving En boca de todos in good health. At the beginning of March the presenter he had caught the coronavirus.

After remaining in quarantine for 15 days, the figure of América TV announced that it exceeded the COVID-19. However, a new swab was performed to definitively rule out the virus in his body.

Through his Instagram stories, he shared a video where he sees himself undergoing a discard test.

“Taking a test to see the amount of antibodies and how much the virus is in my body. That everything goes well and be able to return to the program. We go with faith ”, wrote the ex-dancer about the audiovisual material.

Tula Rodríguez and her daughter defeated the coronavirus

On the last March 15, Tula Rodriguez She shared an extensive message on her social networks confirming that she and her daughter had overcome COVID-19.

“We won! Because together we can do it all, my Valentina and I are free from COVID-19. At this moment, we only have words of gratitude to God, to the affection of my family, friends and to all of you who were always aware of us, “he wrote.

“They were really difficult days, being isolated from my family, my daughter, in the same house, but separated, with fear of how we could evolve day by day, symptoms, care, medicines, etc. I had my epidemiological discharge on Saturday and Valentina today ”, added the television presenter.

