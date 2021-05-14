Esaú Reátegui, who plays La Uchulú, revisited the program On everyone’s lips to announce his new project with Susy Díaz.

At one point during the presentation, the host Tula Rodríguez gave the tiktoker some advice about the importance of humility and gave the former congresswoman an example.

“I think it’s best to be humble, humility doesn’t cost anything, right, Uchulú? And also being able not to be envious because I believe that we must support each other among all Peruvians, ”said Susy Díaz.

Immediately, Tula Rodríguez assured that it is difficult to stay in force on television, so she asked him to remember his roots and preserve his essence.

“Susy is a character that has many years and people love her just as she is. If you have a character, you are still young. Keep maintaining that humility, keep maintaining that innocence, keep being genuine. Television dazzles us, but do not lose your essence because it is easy to get there, the difficult thing is to stay, “said the host.

Before the advice, The Uchulú He nodded when he heard Tula Rodríguez’s statements. A few days ago, the tiktoker caused controversy by talking about his colleague Dayanita and private shows in a pandemic.

