tula rodriguez Throughout his years of career, he has been able to achieve some goals thanks to his work on television. After living during his childhood in El Agustino, where he went through some difficulties, his life has totally changed. Today he enjoys many comforts.

A few months ago, he shared with his followers that he was making some modifications and improvements to the house that he shares with his daughter Valentina and his father, the popular ‘Don Tulo’. He knows all the details about his ostentatious home.

Tula Rodríguez is one of the most famous drivers in Peru. Photo: Instagram

Where does Tula Rodriguez live?

Currently, Tula Rodríguez resides a exclusive urbanization located in the district of Santiago de Surco.

On several occasions, the host of “On everyone’s lips” has been more than proud to be able to live comfortably as a result of her effort. She has even ‘put her classmates in her place’ for comments on her lifestyle.

What does Tula Rodríguez’s house look like inside?

Although the famous actress does not usually publish many details of her private life, she does share a large number of videos with her thousands of followers that show the various spaces in her home.

According to evidence through his Instagram account, he usually spreads many special moments with his daughter in the living room of the house. In addition, they have fun creating recipes in the spacious kitchen. Here are some pictures and details:

LIVING ROOM

Tula Rodríguez: this is what the elegant house in Surco looks like from the inside. Photo: Instagram @tulaperu

Room tula rodriguez It has a large extension and is decorated with white-toned furniture.

It has a window with a direct view of the street and has a double level, in which it connects with a hall.

Tula Rodriguez room

Tula Rodríguez: this is what the elegant house in Surco looks like from the inside. Photo: Instagram @tulaperu

The Peruvian presenter’s room also has fine finishes and exclusive decoration.

In her Instagram photos, you can see that she has a huge headboard that is the center of attention in the room. Likewise, it also has the vanity with lighting.

Tula Rodríguez: this is what the elegant house in Surco looks like from the inside. Photo: Instagram @tulaperu

Kitchen

Tula Rodríguez: this is what the elegant house in Surco looks like from the inside. Photo: Instagram @tulaperu

This is one of the spaces preferred by Tula Rodríguez and her daughter. The kitchen not only has all the necessary appliances for day to day, but also has a marble table.

In addition, the extensive storage space is appreciated.

Room of his daughter Valentina

Little Valentina, daughter of Tula and Javier Carmona, put her own style on her room. The girl, who has claimed to be a fan of the books, differs greatly from her mother’s style. She has a black headboard and her wall is decorated with wallpaper.

It also has a comfortable space for virtual classes and study.

Tula Rodríguez: this is what the elegant house in Surco looks like from the inside. Photo: Instagram @tulaperu

foreign

tula rodriguez He has also shared various photographs of the exteriors of his luxurious home. As can be seen in the images, the place where she lives has a patio for the exclusive use of the neighbors with many green areas.

Tula Rodríguez: this is what the elegant house in Surco looks like from the inside. Photo: Instagram @tulaperu

What properties does Tula Rodríguez have?

In May, Tula Rodríguez told the program “In everyone’s mouth” about her properties, after the controversy that arose with Javier Carmona’s first wife, Paola Bisso, who accused the driver of trying to keep the department of their children.

“I entered with an important patrimony because I have been working since I was 15 years old. I entered a marriage not with one or two properties, but with more properties of mine of my effort and my work, “said the figure of América TV.

What businesses did Tula Rodríguez have?

The host of “En boca de todos”, Tula Rodríguez ventured into the field of beauty and aesthetics in the early 2000s. However, she stopped promoting them for quite some time. In this regard, the driver told on Instagram: