Tula Rodríguez is going through a very difficult time after the death of her mother due to the coronavirus. Through her social networks, the driver said that, after this loss, she suffers from insomnia, which has produced dark circles.

“I still have dark circles, yes, terrible night. Now I do apply several little secrets that have been sent to me, “he said on his Instagram account.

Also, in the program En boca de todos, he revealed that many of his followers have given him some tips to be able to attenuate those marks that he has on his face because of the bad nights that he is going through. In addition, he said that they have shared homemade recipes so that he can fall asleep quickly.

“They have recommended a lot of homemade recipes to me to fall asleep, the truth is that I am with makeup, with a filter and even so I have dark circles,” he said, and detailed what these “secrets” consisted of.

Tula Rodríguez reappears in En boca de todos

On Monday, April 5, Tula Rodríguez rejoined the program En boca de todos, after having been absent for a few days due to the death of her mother. On her return, the driver expressed some emotional words.

“If there is one person who would like to see me here, it is precisely my mother. When I was 15 years old, she took me to castings when I first started as a dancer. If there is someone who loved and enjoyed seeing me on stage, it was her, “he said.

Tula Rodríguez, latest news:

