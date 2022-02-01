Pancho Rodriguez is going through a critical situation after being prevented from entering Peru. This, after having attended Yahaira Plasencia’s controversial party in the midst of a state of emergency due to the coronavirus. After that, the model was forced to return to his native country Chile, where he is to date with his daughter.

For this reason, the reality boy linked up with On everyone’s lips to talk about the complicated situation he has with Migrations.

YOU CAN SEE: Pancho Rodríguez breaks down and blames Migrations: “They judge me as if I were a criminal”

Pancho Rodríguez explains his conflict with Migrations

“I am living a super difficult and super complicated stage of my life here in Chile. Since I had this prohibition to enter Peru… Everyone knows that, in April, I went with a couple of colleagues to the birthday of a friend (Yahaira Plasencia), to which the police came and it became a whole media issue for having been on curfew. As a result of that, a notice arrives at my house expelling me from the country and giving me a five-year entry ban. Against this, I file an appeal.” he indicated.

“I am being judged as if I were a criminal, and the only thing I did was commit a mistake for which I feel sorry and I will always feel sorry. In seven years that I have been in Peru, I have never had any problem with any authority, ”he added.

Pancho Rodríguez does not want to be judged as a criminal. Photo: composition/Pancho Rodríguez/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Valeria Piazza and Brunella Horna advocate for Pancho Rodríguez: “He had already paid his fine”

Tula asks Migrations to respond to Pancho Rodríguez’s appeal

Listening to the testimony of Pancho Rodríguez, Tula sympathized with the Chilean and asked Migrations to respond to said request.

“He has been in Chile for more than a month, he has two daughters to support, there are debts that have to be paid (…) I trust that the authorities do the right thing and I trust that Migration responds”.

YOU CAN SEE: Why would Pancho Rodríguez have been prevented from entering Peru after his trip to Chile?

Rebeca Escribans affirms that Pancho Rodríguez “made a mistake”

The host + Shows, Rebeca Escribans expressed her opinion about the impediment to enter the country of Pancho Rodríguez. “He made a mistake and he has to pay the consequences. He is a very polite boy. Human beings make mistakes. We are that way. How many times have I gotten into the mud. I am nobody to say … ”, she said in conversation with the reporter Ximena Davila.