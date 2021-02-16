Tula Rodríguez starred in a tense moment on the set of En boca de todos when they asked her if she would be willing to participate in The big show. The presenter was blunt in pointing out that there is no possibility of entering the dance competition program hosted by Gisela Valcárcel and broadcast on América TV.

During a sequence called ‘I say it, I take it or I sing it’ and before the expectation of all those present, ‘Carloncho’ asked his partner “Would you accept to dance at the 2021 Great Show?”, To which she, completely sure of himself, he replied: “I have not accepted before, I will not accept it now. Do not”.

Upon hearing this response, the radio host also tried to encourage his colleague to show his talent for dancing on The Great Show. “Oh, I wanted to see you there. Does it have to do with the budget?” He said.

Nevertheless, Tula Rodriguez He did not give his arm to twist and stressed that the decision not to participate in Gisela Valcárcel’s space has already been made. “It has nothing to do with budget, it has to do with decision. My is not no, ”he asserted.

Tula Rodríguez and ‘Carloncho’, his encouraging message for quarantine

On January 27, after President Francisco Sagasti announced the return to quarantine, Tula Rodríguez and ‘Carloncho’ sent a motivating message to Peru.

The only thing we have left, I know it is difficult, (but) we have to try to keep calm, distance, to take care of ourselves more than yesterday. Today is another situation, there is a pandemic that is closing in on us, ”said the host.

“And when we talk about fun, we are going to offer it. We are all going to fall, but we are here to get you up and make you smile ”, added the presenter.

Tula Rodríguez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.