At the beginning of 2022, Tula Rodriguez She was accused by Paola Bisso, Javier Carmona’s ex-wife, of trying to take over the apartment that the deceased businessman left for his eldest sons, Lucas and Tadeo. After that, the former star denied having any intention of keeping the assets of her daughter’s father. However, the heirs of the remembered executive indicated that the former TV host was delaying the inheritance distribution process by not taking charge of the legal guardianship of her child. After several months of this controversy, the one nicknamed ‘Peludita’ was encouraged to speak out on the issue.

Did Tula Rodríguez and Javier Carmona’s children reach an agreement for the deceased executive’s inheritance?

Tula Rodriguez She gave an interview to a local media outlet and was asked if the legal dispute between her and the deceased’s children Javier Carmona Due to the inheritance it has already been resolved.

“No, legally we have to wait for Valentina to turn 18 to be able to make legal decisions, but they (Carmona’s children) live there and I don’t have any problem. I live in my house, which is mine, the one we bought together (with Javier), is where the boys live (…). We bought this one within the marriage (…). It happens that they said it was his apartment, from before me, but no,” said the exvedette in an interview with ‘Café con la Chevez’ for the newspaper Trome.

“There is no spirit beyond what the law provides,” were the words of Javier Carmona’s children regarding their father’s inheritance. Photo: composition captured by América TV/Instagram

What is the current relationship between Tula Rodríguez and Javier Carmona’s children?

TO Tula Rodriguez They also asked him if Lucas and Tadeo, older children of Javier Carmona, they maintain communication with their girl Valentina; Likewise, because of her relationship with them today.

“I would prefer to keep to myself, not for myself, but for Vale (…). But they are his family in general and the entire family, if they want to be with Vale, we are always waiting for the call (…). But my daughter is already grown “he pointed out Rodriguez.