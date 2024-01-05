Tula Rodriguez She was widowed in 2020 after the death of her husband Javier Carmona. The presenter was sometimes linked to other characters; However, she did not make another relationship official again.

Would Tula Rodríguez remarry?

Tula Rodriguez She was the guest on the actor's podcast Christopher Gianotti, to whom he revealed little-known details of his private life. “Would you get married again?“asked the driver. In this regard, the presenter responded: “SYes, without thinking, I fervently believe in marriage, I believe in love and I believe that people can be united legally and in the eyes of God… I would marry again, but if someone does not follow that line with me, then no, bye”.

He also explained that he misses life as a couple: “Marriage is not easy or perfect, but what I miss most is sleeping and feeling that I am safe with the person who is by my side. If something happens to me, I know that he will take care of me, that I have someone to protect me because I am exhausted from being a leader, it is what I have to live with, but it is very exhausting.. “I respect women who say they can do it alone, I can do it alone too, but it's much easier with two.”

How does Tula Rodríguez get along with Javier Carmona's children?

Another question was about Tula's current situation with her deceased husband's children. On this topic, she stated the following: “We don't have constant communication; However, I told my daughter Valentina that we have to invite her brothers because it is an important date like her fifteenth birthday, it was like a lunch”.

Then he detailed: “The same day, Tadeo wrote to me and I told him to tell the family because Valentina would like to see them. They arrived and he gave me great pleasure. There is no feeling against it or anything. I am grateful that you went because my daughter was happy, so whoever makes Valentina happy, she makes me very happy and she has won my heart.”

