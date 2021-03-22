Tula Rodríguez is back in En boca de todos. Although the host was happy to return to the program, she regretted that her mother is still in poor health due to complications from the COVID-19.

During the first minutes of the space, the television figure said that together with his daughter and father they were able to defeat the coronavirus without major problems. “My dad is already with me at each again. He overcame it with 79 years, my handsome dad “

However, when mentioning his mother, he was moved by recounting the difficult moments that he is still going through due to the disease.

“My mom is still in the fight. My mother is still there, ”Tula Rodríguez said tearfully. He also communicated that he will not give many details about the health situation of his relative, at the request of his relatives and sisters.

“It is inevitable not to feel what I feel in my heart, human fear. Because I know that the one from above is going to make the decision, “added the actress.

The América Televisión artist expressed her obvious concern, but claimed that she is calm and hopeful that her mother will finally be able to overcome COVID-19.

“Whatever the outcome, my sisters and I know it is going to be for the better. She’s still having a really, really hard time, but I’m sure she’s going to get out and that the next tears that I am going to vote for her will be of happiness to have her with me at home again ”, indicated Tula Rodríguez.

