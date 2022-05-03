Tula Rodríguez broke her silence after Paola Bisso, Javier Carmona’s first wife, gave an exclusive interview to Magaly Medina and accused her of wanting to keep 50% of her children’s apartment. This Tuesday, May 3, the host of “On everyone’s lips” was very affected and flatly denied what the 54-year-old woman said on “Magaly TV, the firm.”

“It’s something I didn’t look for… They make me look bad… In Magaly Medina’s program there was someone who gave a version completely removed from reality, they wanted to imply that I want to stay, or I’m staying with properties that do not correspond to me. Of the two properties, I do not have possession, I do not live there, that is being handled exactly the same as when my husband left, they are two properties whose possession is held by his children, where they are living, ”she specified.

“It is being said that I am asking for 50% of the property and that is false, I am not asking to keep any 50%. Sometimes we talk without knowing legal issues. I am not in litigation fighting to keep a property, which 100% would not correspond to me, but I cannot force my daughter to resign … it is illegal, that is not determined by me, but by the judge, ”he added. the.

