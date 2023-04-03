tula rodriguez she was tagged in the stories of the thousands of Grupo 5 fans who attended their concerts this weekend at the San Marcos stadium. They mentioned the television presenter when the cumbia group sang “Raise your hand”, a theme that was characteristic of her long love story with Javier Carmona, her late husband. The former host of “En boca de todos” did not hesitate to comment on it and was moved to remember who was the owner of her heart.

“They are tagging me in the song ‘Raise your hand.’ I know that today (Sunday) is the last concert, tag me because it is my theme. Enjoy (…) I would have loved to go. It makes me angry not to have gone to this concert, but I am happy for you, colleagues, “said Tula Rodríguez in a video on her Instagram account.

#Tula #Rodríguez #remembers #Javier #Carmona #moved #hear #Raise #hand #Group