Tula Rodríguez dedicated a heartfelt message to her mother this second Sunday in May and recalled some moments she spent with her. Through social networks he celebrated the Mother’s Day and advised his followers to value their parents.

The host of América Televisión paid tribute to her family member in a virtual way with a video that she posted on her official Instagram account, in which she shared various images with her over the years.

In the photographs you can see the actress as a child and in various stages of her life, in which she was always accompanied by Mrs. Clara Quintana.

“Happy day mom, a super hug for all of you. If you have your mother alive, love her very much, in life everything is done for her. You have no idea what it feels like to lose her. If your mother has already left, always remember her and be happy because she would like that for you, ”wrote Tula Rodríguez on the platform.

The mother of the TV figure died of COVID-19 on March 28, the day she would have turned 71 and after fighting for several weeks against the disease. Since then, he has shared various messages on social networks to encourage all those people who have also gone through a similar situation.

Tula Rodríguez receives a surprise from her daughter for Mother’s Day

On everyone’s lips, it celebrated Mother’s Day on May 7 and celebrated its two drivers. Tula Rodríguez was surprised by a live message from her daughter Valentina and her father, the popular ‘Don Tulo’. The driver could not help but hide her emotion when she saw her relatives on the screen.

Seeing the tears of his daughter, Pedro Rodríguez said: “Your mother who is in heaven and I who am here, rest assured that we want this Mother’s Day to spend it with health, happiness and family.”

