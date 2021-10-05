Tula Rodríguez recounted the time she attended a casting to be a television dancer in one of the most tuned programs in Peru during the 1990s. Likewise, in an interview with Natalie Vértiz, the host of En boca de todos said that she started in the world of the small screen when she was still very young and was close to the age that her daughter Valentina is now.

“I was less than fifteen years old, I was a girl, I don’t understand how the truth is. I will die if my daughter does. First I went to a Miss Lima contest, where I obviously lost ”, the ex-dancer said with laughter for the program You are in all.

“From there there was a talent show and I won the Miss Talent. From there they told me to be on the dancers staff, I was scared because I was also at school. I went to the casting with my mother and Julio Cevallos was the one who decided and said ‘now, that little girl is staying’, he made me dance and I stayed, ”he continued.

On the other hand, Tula Rodríguez was surprised when she recounted all the projects that she carried out as an artist, since she already has several years of experience. “Yes well, I’ve done several things, haven’t I?” She said thoughtfully.

What’s more, revealed that it was producer Michelle Alexander who gave her the opportunity to serve as a host for the first time . “He called me and it was between leaving the thongs and driving, because I was earning a lot of money, but I also wanted to do other things, to challenge myself. I went and took a risk, “she said proudly.

Daughter of Tula Rodríguez suffers anemia after operation

In mid-September, Tula Rodríguez revealed that her daughter Valentina suffered from anemia after her spinal operation.

“Before I go to work I have to leave Valentina well fed because due to the operation she has low hemoglobin and has slight anemia,” said the host on Instagram, minutes before going to the América Televisión facilities in Pachacamac.

Tula Rodríguez reveals that her daughter thought she could see her father during his operation

The presenter Tula Rodríguez was away from the program En boca de todos for long days, as her daughter underwent an operation due to scoliosis. The former dancer highlighted the courage of her first-born daughter and shared a moving anecdote with her followers.

“The anesthesia what is it like?” Asked her daughter. She answered him and suddenly a new query puzzled her: “And when I’m offline, will I be able to see my dad?”

Tula Rodríguez remembers her mother with an emotional Christian song

The host of En boca de todos, Tula Rodríguez published an emotional moment next to her relatives on her social networks. The presenter remembered her mother, who passed away a few months ago due to COVID-19.

In her Instagram stories, the ex-dancer showed an image where her sisters and her father were seen and accompanied the moment with a Christian song called “You are here” by Jesús Adrián Romero.