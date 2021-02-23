Tula Rodríguez dedicated a short but significant message to her husband Javier Carmona, who this February 23 would complete one more year of life. The host of En boca de todos took a few seconds on the air to remember the producer.

The also actress greeted the daughter of Maju Mantilla for her birthday at the beginning of the program and expressed a few words to the late executive.

“Today is Tuesday 23. We take the opportunity to greet the little princess of Maju, Luna María who is on her birthday. A kiss for her and my husband, may he rest in peace, it would also be a birthday. But we have to celebrate life ”, were the words of the figure of América Televisión.

The detail was not addressed by the companions of Tula Rodríguez and they quickly began to develop the content of the television space.

The only daughter of the couple did join the presenter’s gesture and spread a phrase in honor of Javier Carmona. “You will always be in my heart,” wrote the girl next to a tender image of her hugging a painting of her parents’ wedding.

Tula Rodríguez assures that she will not participate in the great show

The host of En boca de todos categorically ruled out entering Gisela Valcárcel’s program. As he indicated during a broadcast of the program, he has never considered being part of the cast of said contest.

“I have not accepted before, I will not accept it now. Did not say. Tula Rodriguez Then he stressed that his choice was not influenced by a remuneration issue: “It has nothing to do with budget, it has to do with decision. My is no “.

