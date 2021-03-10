Tula Rodríguez was affected by the false reports of his alleged death from COVID-19, which circulated days ago through social networks. The host asked users not to share news without corroboration, because it affects her family.

Drivers On everyone’s lips They regretted that biased information was disseminated after the contagion of their partner was confirmed. “I have seen a cover that has caused me indignation. There are things that cannot be played with, ”said Ricardo Rondón.

“How terrible that people take the time to do these things,” said Jazmín Pinedo seconds before connecting with Javier Carmona’s widow.

Tula Rodríguez expressed her outrage and stressed that this event mainly impacts her close environment, especially when she is recovering from such a dangerous disease.

“It is something that I cannot handle. There are many people who like to take their time to cheat. It is obvious that it is false, but it can cause anxiety to the family (…) When one is suffering from this disease, the emotional part starts to work in an impressive way, because the defenses can be lowered ”, he said.

Finally, he indicated that he does not know why many users try to harm him in networks. “It cannot be that a situation that I have to live can bring out the worst in a human being. I don’t understand what the end is ”.

Tula Rodríguez and the message to her family after isolating herself due to coronavirus

The figure of América Televisión decided to encourage his relatives with an emotional publication on social networks. She was optimistic about her recovery from COVID-19 and promised that they will be reunited very soon.

Tula Rodriguez He shared a photo with his relatives on Instagram and wrote: “Soon we will all be together with God’s blessing. I love you family”.

Tula Rodriguez

Tula Rodríguez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.