Tula Rodríguez admitted that she is more than happy after receiving medical discharge for recovering from the coronavirus. The television presenter used her social networks to share the good news with her loyal followers, in addition to thanking them for being attentive to her health and that of her family members.

“We won! Because together we can do it, my Valentina and I are free from COVID-19. At this moment we only have words of gratitude to God, to the love of my family, friends and to all of you who were always aware of us ”, Tula Rodríguez began on her official Instagram account.

Days ago, the figure of En boca de todos revealed that after her positive diagnosis for coronavirus, her mother and her only daughter also performed the discard test and tested positive.

Tula Rodríguez announced on her social networks that she has already recovered from COVID-19. Photo: Tula Rodríguez Instagram

“They were really difficult days, being isolated from my family, my daughter, in the same house but separated, with fear of how we could evolve day by day, symptoms, care, medicines, etc. I had my epidemiological discharge on Saturday and Valentina today ”, the ex-dancer continued on her social network this Monday, March 15.

“Now we start recharged, wanting to continue taking care of ourselves, to take care of our own, I ask you please not to trust ourselves, because going through this process is very difficult and emotionally it is very strong to feel that what you love the most can lose life, but from the hand of God everything is possible ”, he concluded.

