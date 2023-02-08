The former vedette Tula Rodríguez had to pay after losing a lawsuit for breach of contract with América TV. However, she paid off this debt in a curious way.

tula rodriguez he stole the hearts of viewers thanks to his participation in the program “En boca de todos”. However, before hanging the sequins and becoming a TV host, she was sued for breach of contract at América Televisión and she had to pay a large sum of money. Next, we will tell you what happened to the former vedette and why she was involved in this legal process that, in the end, she took as a “mockery”.

Why did América Televisión sue Tula Rodríguez?

In 2007, Tula Rodríguez had a legal confrontation with América Televisión for breach of contract because the former vedette decided to go to Latina, where they gave her her own program, without first having terminated her commitment to her television house.

For this reason, the actress was also sued for 25,000 soles by América Televisión, whose process she lost and decided to pay the money in a unique way.

How did Tula Rodríguez pay for the lawsuit she lost?

Faced with her defeat in the lawsuit filed by América Televisión, Tula Rodríguez paid this large sum of money, but with a single. The former vedette attended the channel with a bag of coins that would have been 10 cents each, according to Gonzalo Núñez.

In the midst of this scandal, Tula took the opportunity to reaffirm her decision to hang the sequins, so that, from that moment on, she was no longer officially a star.

Gonzalo Núñez remembers the moment in which Tula Rodríguez paid the demand

As mentioned above, it was Gonzalo Núñez who said that Tula Rodríguez paid his debt to América Televisión with 10-cent coins. The journalist recalled that anecdote.

“Sure, he paid with coins. He took a large bag of coins from the bank, took it from the bank, from the Central Bank or from I don’t know where, and went to the canal. Wow! He left his bag to pay his compensation because he had left unilaterally”, he recently said on his YouTube show.

Tula Rodríguez will host “Emprendedor ponte las pilas”

tula rodriguez He said goodbye to the screens of América Televisión after the unexpected end of “En boca de todos”. Although it was said that the well-known presenter would join another television house, these speculations were nullified by announcing that she returns to the channel that welcomed her for so long, but this time with the format of “Entrepreneur get your batteries”.

“I am very happy. Look who my partners are now. My Angie, my Brenda and Joselito are now in ‘Entrepreneur get your batteries’. He returned to America, my house, my job, now they are my companions, ”she commented on social networks.