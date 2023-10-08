A dancer since she was fifteen, she later became one of the most sought-after stars of the moment, actress, host and entrepreneur, Tula Rodríguez proudly points out that “if there is no work, I will invent one.” And yes, Rodríguez never forgets that at her school she sold candy and toffees.

Mother of a teenager, she takes with humor the refusal of Valentina, her only daughter, to not want to have the “traditional” party and dress of the 15th, which leads her to evoke that “my older sister’s dress passed by the others.” sisters, because we were humble. “There was nothing more.”

This year, Tula returns to the small screen. She will do it on TV Perú in ‘Bueno, bonito, bravazo’, a space that will air on Saturdays at 1 pm and where the protagonists will be the women from the soup kitchens.

“I have continued working with some brands and they called me for this project that included a social issue. I met and left delighted because it has a very cool social background. They work in soup kitchens with rich and nutritious dishes such as potatoes stuffed with bonito or liver hamburgers,” she says.

“The theme goes like this. The moms are given the budget, they buy and cook and then they face a jury made up of a chef, a nutritionist and an influencer. Then, what they have prepared is donated to vulnerable people. In addition, recycling is promoted. We all learn to cook and with real women, where we will also learn personal stories of struggle.”

—You emphasize that real women will be presented.

That is. And in my case it’s not to act poor, but my mother had her Glass of Milk and we ate in a soup kitchen, which is a reality throughout the country. We love to see artists cooking; Today, Peru is a gastronomic country par excellence, but the real cuisine is the kitchen of the mother who manages to make 20 tortillas from one egg. And I come from there, from a world of real women.

She adds that the women in charge of the soup kitchens are the truly empowered ones. “The empowered person is not the one who is above the man, the real woman is not the one who has the right to trample on the man and say: ‘Without you, I can do it’, which of course you can, without having to say it. The program is a different alternative because you are going to laugh and be moved.”

“This year I close the Javier Carmona cycle”

—Do you think you’ve been able to ‘weather’ everything you’ve had to live through?

-Yeah. Just today she was telling it. A few days ago I took Valentina to the places where she had danced when she was young. I have done everything in my life, I have had successes and failures. I have fallen in love, they have deceived me. I have suffered the loss of the love of my life, I have lost my mother, who is what I love the most. I have worked in everything, I have sold everything as a child. I am made for war. At this point, what they may say doesn’t keep me up at night. My focus is on trying to be a better person every day, because I want to be since I have mistakes. I’m not a golden coin that everyone likes, but at least I want to do things well and I have my driving force, which is my Valicha (that’s what she calls her daughter).

—The love of a couple?

—That will have to come…

—Are you looking for it?

—No and this year, really, I close the cycle for Javier (Carmona, her husband who died in 2020). It has to be, I have the right to live my life, but already in 2024.