Tula Rodriguezwas accused by Paola Bisso, Javier Carmona’s ex-wife, of wanting to take over the apartment that the businessman left for his older children, Lucas and Tadeo, in 2022. Although the former TV host denied having those intentions, the heirs of the deceased executive indicated that she was delaying the process of distributing the inheritance by not taking charge of the legal guardianship of her girl. After this, a legal dispute began between the Carmonas and Rodríguez, which led to speculation that They didn’t have a good relationship. However, these rumors were left behind after seeing each other at a family event.

How was the reunion between Tula Rodríguez and Javier Carmona’s children?

Tula Rodriguez decided to celebrate his daughter Valentina’s 15th birthday with a big party which, to the surprise of many, was attended by Javier Carmona’s eldest children. Tadeo and Lucas.

Lucas and Tadeo Carmona were invited to the quinceanera of their sister and daughter of Tula Rodríguez and Javier Carmona. Photo: LR/TikTok/Tula Rodríguez composition

Through the TikTok account, the former star shared photographs and videos of the family reunion she organized, in which she also danced and hugged Tadeo Carmona. With these images, the rumors that Rodríguez has problems with the older heirs of his late partner over the inheritance were put to an end.

Did Tula Rodríguez and Javier Carmona’s children reach an agreement for the businessman’s inheritance?

In October of this year, Tula RodriguezShe was asked if the legal dispute between her and her deceased husband’s children has been resolved.Javier Carmonafor the inheritance he left.

“No, legally we have to wait for Valentina to turn 18 to be able to make legal decisions, but they (Carmona’s children) live there and I don’t have any problem. I live in my house, which is mine, the one we bought together (with Javier), is where the boys live (…). We bought this within the marriage (…). It just happens that they said it was his department, from before me, but no,” she commented.exvedettefor ‘Café con la Chevez’.