Get ready for your return! Tula Rodríguez revealed that she underwent a test to discard the COVID-19.

Through his social networks, he said that he had to undergo the swab test because it is an essential requirement to return to the program, as this test is part of the protocol to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In an Instagram story, he explained that he had to rule out that he had caught the fearsome virus during his vacation.

“Since the program starts on Monday and nobody can enter if they don’t have the swab test, they did it to me. I have to admit that I thought it was going to hurt me more, “he said on his social network.

Likewise, the host of En Boca de todos showed the result of her test where she assures that she has tested negative for COVID-19.

On the other hand, the ex-dancer was also excited about her return to the entertainment program.

“Ye! I am happy to return. So that your lunches are more entertaining and fun (sic) ”, the presenter wrote about an image shared by the popular Carloncho announcing the return of En boca de todos, this Monday, January 18.

“New sequences, great guests and the fun that you know,” Carloncho said on his social networks to promote the return of television.

Tula Rodríguez, latest news:

