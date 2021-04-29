Tula Rodríguez remembered her mother who died from COVID-19 in the recent edition of On everyone’s lips, this Thursday, April 29. The TV host starred in a moving moment after receiving musicians on set.

On this afternoon’s broadcast, three young artists showed up on the show to play some classic tunes. They sing in the streets of Lima to be able to obtain some income in the face of the crisis due to the pandemic.

After the performance, the ex-dancer could not help but be moved by the songs performed. “I loved and moved because They are songs that, when I was little, my mother listened to them ”Said the figure from América Televisión.

“I was moved,” added Tula Rodríguez, moved by the music.

Tula Rodríguez’s mother died of COVID-19

On March 28, the television host announced on her social networks the death of her mother due to the coronavirus. Through a heartfelt message, he confirmed the sad news.

“My beautiful Clarita, strong, brave woman, for you there were never limits because you always taught us to get ahead. And today, the very day of your birthday, God decided to take you into his arms, “he wrote in his Instagram post.

Weeks earlier, the presenter had confirmed that she was infected with the COVID-19 with his mother and daughter. However, they were in good health, except for their mother.

