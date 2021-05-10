Tula Rodríguez was more than excited to see her father receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The television figure shared the entire vaccination process that his relative followed through his social networks.

“They are going to vaccinate him, we are happy,” said the actress as she approached the inoculation center. After a few minutes, she recorded how oxygenation was measured moments before receiving the injection from Pfizer.

“We are here waiting, excited. Waiting for your pressure measurement and everything to be vaccinated. I’m happy, ”he said in Instagram stories.

When the great moment arrived, Tula Rodríguez could not help but be moved and with a broken voice she celebrated that her father Pedro Rodriguez has received his dose against the coronavirus, a disease that caused the death of his mother weeks ago.

“What better gift for Mother’s Day. This is my gift “ , the driver is heard saying on her way out of the center.

Tula Rodríguez could not let Mother’s Day pass without remembering her mother Clara Quintana, who lost her life on March 28 due to COVID-19. The host of América Televisión dedicated a moving message to her on her official Instagram account.

In the publication, he released a video in which he showed photographs of different stages of his life with his mother. In addition, he wrote: “Happy day mom, a super hug to all of you. If you have your mother alive, love her very much, in life everything is done for her. You have no idea how painful it is to lose her. If your mother has already left, always remember her and be happy because she would like that for you ”.

