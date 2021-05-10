In late March, Tula Rodríguez lost her mother to the coronavirus. After several weeks of this unfortunate event, the presenter had to celebrate her first Mother’s Day without the company of his mother.

This Sunday, May 9, the host of En boca de todos took her father, ‘Don Tulo’, to receive the vaccine against COVID-19 and, upon arriving home, she was reunited with her youngest daughter, without imagining that she would surprise her with a tender gift: a letter expressing how much she loves her.

“This year has been a very difficult year, but we have overcome it as always: I just want you to remember that we are a team. Thank you for everything you let me do and because, more than my mom, you are my friend. I hope you are having a good time … I love you ”, said the letter.

Tula Rodríguez could not help being moved by the detail that her little girl gave her in the Mother’s Day and shared it with all his followers on Instagram, along with the message: “I love you.”

Tula Rodríguez remembers her mother on Mother’s Day

On May 8, during the celebrations for Mother’s Day, Tula Rodríguez remembered her mother with a heartfelt message on her social networks. In addition, he shared photos of important moments in which his mother was present.

“Happy day mom, to all of you, a super hug. If you have your mother alive, love her very much, in life everything is done for her. You have no idea what it feels like to lose her, ”he wrote on Instagram.

